BitSend Price Down 30.2% Over Last Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. BitSend has a total market cap of $103,531.00 and approximately $1,726.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, BitSend has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.55 or 0.00787292 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000710 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000762 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,085,725 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send . The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, SouthXchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.