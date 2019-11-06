Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.50 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.50 billion and $2.31 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $303.75 or 0.03241183 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Bleutrade and Bithumb.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,367.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.98 or 0.00608149 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000234 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000505 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,097,513 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsquare, Stocks.Exchange, HBUS, QuadrigaCX, Fatbtc, Bittylicious, OKEx, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bitbank, Bit-Z, Zaif, xBTCe, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, Negocie Coins, Cryptomate, Bitbns, Koinex, Iquant, Huobi, Crex24, BTC Trade UA, Coindeal, Tidex, Kuna, Kucoin, ZB.COM, Trade By Trade, TOPBTC, MBAex, Koineks, BTCC, Allcoin, Cobinhood, CPDAX, Bitinka, Vebitcoin, UEX, ABCC, BiteBTC, Braziliex, DragonEX, CoinEgg, Altcoin Trader, bitFlyer, Bit2C, Bittrex, IDCM, cfinex, BitForex, RightBTC, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Korbit, CoinEx, WazirX, Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Bitsane, Bleutrade, Mercatox, QBTC, Instant Bitex, EXX, Buda, ChaoEX, Coinbe, Coinbase Pro, CoinFalcon, Bitstamp, OTCBTC, Coinhub, Bibox, Liqui, Bisq, Liquid, BitMarket, Exmo, Poloniex, Kraken, C2CX, CoinTiger, BTC Markets, Coinroom, Coinfloor, Exrates, FCoin, Ovis, Bitso, GOPAX, CoinBene, CEX.IO, Coinrail, Zebpay, CoinExchange, Koinim, B2BX, BigONE, Upbit, Bithumb, Mercado Bitcoin, Gatecoin, Coinsuper, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, Bitfinex, Coinone, Livecoin, WEX, SouthXchange, ACX, CryptoBridge, COSS, Binance, Coinnest, Gate.io, YoBit, DSX, BtcTrade.im, OKCoin International, BitBay and Independent Reserve. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.