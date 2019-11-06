Bitcoin Atom Price Tops $0.0439 on Major Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $807,878.00 and $50.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000088 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.