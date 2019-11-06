Bismuth Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.72 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $1,717.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013281 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

