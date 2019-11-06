BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Coverage Initiated at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of BNTX traded down $0.49 on Monday, reaching $18.48. 97,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,889. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

