Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($5.42) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Monday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($5.42) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($5.28). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHVN. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $89.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.82.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,969. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.34. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $67.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 544,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,832,000 after buying an additional 80,096 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $109,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 121.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 457,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,959,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric Aguiar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elyse Stock sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $36,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $1,283,747. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

