BigUp (BIGUP) Trading 89.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded down 83.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. BigUp has a market capitalization of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BigUp coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BigUp has traded 89.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BigUp alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009716 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001719 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BigUp Coin Profile

BIGUP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club . BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing

BigUp Coin Trading

BigUp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BigUp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BigUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BigUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.