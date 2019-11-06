BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.20 (Buy) from the five brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. BEST’s rating score has declined by 31.7% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $6.73 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BEST an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently commented on BEST. ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BEST from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEST. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,841,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,245,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,934,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,640,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,101,000. 19.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,232. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 1.32. BEST has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $6.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BEST will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

