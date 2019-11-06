Berkeley Energia (ASX:BKY) Trading Down 3.4%

Berkeley Energia Ltd (ASX:BKY) shares traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.28 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.28 ($0.20), 2,068 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 90,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.29 ($0.21).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 million and a PE ratio of 2.81.

Berkeley Energia Company Profile (ASX:BKY)

Berkeley Energia Limited engages in the exploration and development of uranium mine in Spain. It is developing the Salamanca project located in western Spain. The company was formerly known as Berkeley Energy Limited and changed its name to Berkeley Energia Limited in November 2015. Berkeley Energia Limited is based in London, the United Kingdom.

