Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 377.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

GIS stock opened at $51.59 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

