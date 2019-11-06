Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 964 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,314 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 305,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 100.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.16. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $52.57.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

