Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $44.16 and a 1 year high of $58.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70.

