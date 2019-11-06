Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the third quarter worth $7,301,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $32,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 49.6% in the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 123.46%.

In other news, VP Simon Farrant sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $681,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Schlumberger from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $50.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $47.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

