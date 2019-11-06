Benz Reaches Market Cap of $385.00 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. During the last week, Benz has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. Benz has a total market cap of $385.00 and $442.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00222141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.29 or 0.01488705 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029515 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00118327 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,969 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

Buying and Selling Benz

Benz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

