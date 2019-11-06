Benson Smith Sells 8,481 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Benson Smith sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $2,929,082.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,786,247.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Benson Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, Benson Smith sold 17,000 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.01, for a total transaction of $5,780,170.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Benson Smith sold 8,500 shares of Teleflex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,890,000.00.

TFX stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.95. The stock had a trading volume of 352,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,554. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $226.02 and a one year high of $373.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.22. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $648.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Svb Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays set a $365.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $345.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.30.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 24,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

