Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.58.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.96 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.27. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $60.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.22.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tikvah Management LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at $19,571,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at $18,570,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 27.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,900,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,740,000 after purchasing an additional 627,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Benefitfocus during the second quarter valued at $5,567,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 45.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 154,429 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.