Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,720,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,342,000 after acquiring an additional 150,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,302,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,655,000 after purchasing an additional 185,484 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,154,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,627,000 after purchasing an additional 242,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,976,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,722,000 after purchasing an additional 95,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,592,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,842,000 after purchasing an additional 97,909 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $199.71 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $200.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average is $191.92.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

