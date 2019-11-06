Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $249,000 Stock Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFF. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $37.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.04.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.