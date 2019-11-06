Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,334,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,940,236,000 after acquiring an additional 640,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 413,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,211,176 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,163,147,000 after acquiring an additional 516,915 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 9.4% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,499,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,412,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,830 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Medtronic by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,350,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,397,595,000 after acquiring an additional 635,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 156,467 shares of company stock valued at $16,900,132 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $105.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.36. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $112.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

