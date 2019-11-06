Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 596.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 13,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 27,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $695,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company stock opened at $178.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $132.68 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $180.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $197.00 price target (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.21.

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,509,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

