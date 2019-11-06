Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.22 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 44,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 18,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 53,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.55.

NYSE:D opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $66.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.22. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,687,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,807.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

