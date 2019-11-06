Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 21,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,166 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Brightworth boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 31,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 1,717 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $429,043.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,104.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total transaction of $486,127.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,820 shares of company stock valued at $9,269,185. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

BDX stock opened at $246.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.64 and a 200-day moving average of $246.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $264.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

