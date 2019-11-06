Beazer Homes USA (BZH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BZH opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $456.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.