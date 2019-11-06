Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Beach Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) traded down 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60, 2,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 16,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beach Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

