BB&T Securities LLC Sells 25,951 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,951 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $66.44 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

