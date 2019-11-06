BB&T Securities LLC Sells 181 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,366,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,592,000 after acquiring an additional 40,269 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 132.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 443,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,392,000 after acquiring an additional 252,518 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 317,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 236,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 190,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,458,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $364.23 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $284.45 and a 1-year high of $366.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $352.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.97.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.3726 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

