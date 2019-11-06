BB&T Securities LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

BB&T Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kellogg by 117.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Kellogg by 39.4% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total transaction of $6,151,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 623,155 shares of company stock valued at $39,141,043. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $65.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 52.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Edward Jones raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays downgraded Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.35.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

