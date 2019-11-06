BB&T Securities LLC Buys 834 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 55.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 price objective (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.40.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $266.99 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $155.98 and a one year high of $277.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.71 and a 200 day moving average of $246.94. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $2.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $536,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

