BB&T Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

VAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price objective on Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.11.

In related news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $52,930.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,477.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 1,395 shares of company stock valued at $158,388 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VAR opened at $123.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.92 and a twelve month high of $142.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.89 and a 200 day moving average of $123.28.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 9.65%. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

