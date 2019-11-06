BB&T Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter worth $22,027,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.34.

In other Dollar Tree news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $8,114,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,346.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary Maxwell sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,254 shares in the company, valued at $777,266.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,519 shares of company stock worth $9,408,464. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.94 and its 200 day moving average is $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

