BB&T Corp Increases Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $1,886,188.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,544 shares in the company, valued at $39,179,994.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLM stock opened at $253.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $275.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

