BB&T Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BB&T Corp lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 484,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 46,011 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 10,516.0% in the second quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.41.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $45,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas W. Horton purchased 55,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $498,336.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.84.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.