BB&T Corp Cuts Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

BB&T Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HOLX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hologic by 24.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 665,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,587,000 after acquiring an additional 132,313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 7.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,172,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $59,213,000 after acquiring an additional 76,347 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Hologic by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hologic to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.48.

HOLX stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $52.19.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $381,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

