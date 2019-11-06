BB&T Corp Buys 9,871 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

BB&T Corp increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp owned 0.06% of Steel Dynamics worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Miguel Alvarez purchased 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,404. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STLD shares. Macquarie set a $31.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

STLD opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

