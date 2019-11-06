BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Shares Sold by Security National Trust Co.

Security National Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 83.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BB&T by 49.6% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB&T stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,249,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,536,684. The stock has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $49.95.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BB&T from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $225,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,077,442 shares of company stock worth $713,290,667. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

