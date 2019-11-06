Bayan Token Price Hits $1.00 (BYT)

Bayan Token (CURRENCY:BYT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, Bayan Token has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bayan Token token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00010668 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. Bayan Token has a market cap of $237,950.00 and $492.00 worth of Bayan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00216573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.01481311 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000864 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028656 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00119083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bayan Token Profile

Bayan Token's total supply is 199,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,267 tokens. The official website for Bayan Token is bayantoken.com . The official message board for Bayan Token is medium.com/@bayantoken .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bayan Token

Bayan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bayan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bayan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bayan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

