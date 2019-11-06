BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (BVNRY) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect BAVARIAN NORDIC/S to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

BAVARIAN NORDIC/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). BAVARIAN NORDIC/S had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. On average, analysts expect BAVARIAN NORDIC/S to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BVNRY traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 119. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $752.18 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BAVARIAN NORDIC/S has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $10.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAVARIAN NORDIC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Bavarian Nordic A/S, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a portfolio of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company markets non-replicating smallpox vaccine under the IMVAMUNE and IMVANEX names. It is also developing MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase II clinical trials development stage for the prevention of respiratory syncytial virus; MVA-BN Filo that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Ebola and Marburg; and MVA-BN HPV that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials to treat human papillomavirus.

