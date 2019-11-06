Barrington Research Weighs in on Kadant Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Kadant in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.35. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Kadant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

NYSE KAI opened at $97.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kadant has a 1-year low of $76.44 and a 1-year high of $103.01.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kadant by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Kadant by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Kadant by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 8,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Kadant by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $628,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,993,219.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,974 shares of company stock worth $3,443,437. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

