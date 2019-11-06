Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Issues Earnings Results

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.94, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 39.94%.

Shares of BBSI stock traded up $7.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.74. 8,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $53.10 and a one year high of $91.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $264,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,279.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director James B. Hicks sold 2,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $185,395.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,376 shares of company stock worth $467,317 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

