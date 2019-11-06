Barksdale Capital (CVE:BRO) Trading Down 4.5%

Barksdale Capital Corp (CVE:BRO)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, 1,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 43,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06. The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 14.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52.

Barksdale Capital Company Profile (CVE:BRO)

Barksdale Capital Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the Americas. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property, which covers an area of approximately 5,223 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

