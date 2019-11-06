Barclays Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €48.00 Price Target

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) received a €48.00 ($55.81) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DLG. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €37.36 ($43.44).

Shares of DLG opened at €40.13 ($46.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.65. Dialog Semiconductor has a 12-month low of €19.12 ($22.23) and a 12-month high of €44.98 ($52.30). The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of €37.58.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

