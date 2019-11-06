Bank OZK Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank OZK increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $68.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $68.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

