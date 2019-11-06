Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) & SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Critical Review

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bank Ozk and SVB Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Ozk 34.43% 11.19% 1.92% SVB Financial Group 33.95% 20.38% 1.84%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank Ozk and SVB Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Ozk 0 4 2 0 2.33 SVB Financial Group 0 6 11 0 2.65

Bank Ozk currently has a consensus price target of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.60%. SVB Financial Group has a consensus price target of $260.87, indicating a potential upside of 8.91%. Given Bank Ozk’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank Ozk is more favorable than SVB Financial Group.

Dividends

Bank Ozk pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SVB Financial Group does not pay a dividend. Bank Ozk pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Bank Ozk has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SVB Financial Group has a beta of 2.17, indicating that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank Ozk and SVB Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Ozk $1.21 billion 3.19 $417.11 million $3.24 9.23 SVB Financial Group $2.71 billion 4.55 $973.84 million $18.23 13.14

SVB Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bank Ozk. Bank Ozk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SVB Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.4% of Bank Ozk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank Ozk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SVB Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats Bank Ozk on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. Its loan products include loans secured by residential 1-4 family, non-farm/non-residential, agricultural, construction/land development, multifamily residential properties, and other land loans; small business and consumer loans; indirect consumer marine and RV loans; small business administration, farm service agency, and USDA guaranteed loans; commercial and industrial loans; and loans to businesses or individuals engages in the production of timber, poultry, livestock, or crops. The company also ACH, wire transfer, zero balance accounts, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, investment sweep accounts, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services. In addition, it provides personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and retirement accounts; and trustee, paying agent and registered transfer agent services, and other incidental services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone banking; electronic bill pay and mobile deposits; debit cards; safe deposit boxes; investment securities services; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions, as well as real estate development and corporate aircraft businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 251 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letter of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; vineyard development loans; and equity valuation services, as well as invests in debt funds. The SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending products. The SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partner investors. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, and private equity investment services. It operates through 27 offices in the United States; and offices in Hong Kong; Beijing and Shanghai, China; Frankfurt, Germany; Bengaluru, India; Herzliya Pituach, Israel; and London, England. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

