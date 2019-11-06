Bank OZK Makes New $230,000 Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Bank OZK purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $371,059,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $192,838,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $85,177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 2nd quarter worth $70,474,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth $76,600,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on L3Harris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.89.

LHX opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. L3Harris has a one year low of $123.24 and a one year high of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.03. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total transaction of $615,148.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $27,439,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 511,068 shares of company stock worth $108,033,097 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

