Bank OZK Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank OZK lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 79.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 85.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Nucor by 300.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor stock opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day moving average is $52.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $64.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Nucor’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.00%.

In other Nucor news, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $172,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares in the company, valued at $24,513,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,839.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on shares of Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

