Bank OZK Increases Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank OZK grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 112,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 28.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $86.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

