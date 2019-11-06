Bank OZK Has $5.33 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bank OZK lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.3% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bank OZK’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,940,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,458 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,661,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,587 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.61. The stock has a market cap of $217.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 47.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.13.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

