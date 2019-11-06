Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

NTB stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $132.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

