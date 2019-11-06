Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $9.42 Per Share

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report released on Monday, November 4th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $9.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.48. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.21 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$116.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. CSFB upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$115.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.67.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$99.21 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$86.25 and a 12-month high of C$106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$97.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$98.59.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.96 billion.

In related news, Director Philip Orsino purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$91.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$917,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,877,500.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Article: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.