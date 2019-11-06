Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 5,322 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 17.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,322 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 48,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,017,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 895.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $23.12.

